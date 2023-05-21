StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $778.71.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $755.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $708.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $652.10. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $371.52 and a 52-week high of $768.79.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 590,716 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $145,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,140,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,636.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,272,000 after buying an additional 186,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after acquiring an additional 168,468 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.