StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on FICO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 3M reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $778.71.
Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE:FICO opened at $755.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $708.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $652.10. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $371.52 and a 52 week high of $768.79.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,775,000 after acquiring an additional 37,889 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 32.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
