StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.12.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In related news, Director John A. Heffern bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBP. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First BanCorp. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in First BanCorp. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 173,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

