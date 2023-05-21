StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

First BanCorp. stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.12.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In related news, Director John A. Heffern acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 116,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

