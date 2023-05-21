StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Tarena International Price Performance

TEDU opened at $3.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $36.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of -0.44. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 3.43%.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

