StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.10.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $16.03.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

