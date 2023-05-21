StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,900,000 after buying an additional 5,223,114 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,404,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,358,000. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,324,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.