StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EGY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $416.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.58.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Insider Activity at VAALCO Energy

In related news, CEO George W.M. Maxwell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 20,764 shares of company stock worth $76,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.