StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

May 21st, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGYGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EGY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $416.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.58.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Insider Activity at VAALCO Energy

In related news, CEO George W.M. Maxwell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 20,764 shares of company stock worth $76,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

