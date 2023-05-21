StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Zumiez Stock Down 6.4 %

Zumiez stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $34.57. The company has a market cap of $321.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zumiez

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Zumiez had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $280.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,047 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $52,407,000 after purchasing an additional 99,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,568,000 after buying an additional 28,374 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 9.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,723,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,788,000 after buying an additional 148,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,602 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 7.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,406,516 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after buying an additional 92,966 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Articles

