StockNews.com Downgrades Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Hold

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MOMO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hello Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

MOMO stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.91. Hello Group has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $465.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.50 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hello Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hello Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hello Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Hello Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

