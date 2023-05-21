StockNews.com Downgrades iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Sell

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

iRobot Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12. iRobot has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The company has a market cap of $884.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of iRobot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in iRobot by 3,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 39.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also

