StockNews.com Downgrades Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to Hold

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Noah Trading Down 3.4 %
NOAH stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $971.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. Noah has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Noah will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Noah
Noah Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
