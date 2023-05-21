StockNews.com Downgrades Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to Hold

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

NOAH stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $971.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. Noah has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Noah will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Noah by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 93,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Noah by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

