StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Chemung Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.11. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.97%.

In other news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade acquired 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $40,095.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,839.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 326,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 117,001 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 13,067 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. It operates through the Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG) segments. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

