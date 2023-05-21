StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHRS. UBS Group upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.95. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 378,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 197,072 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 54,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 47,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,254,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 167,528 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

