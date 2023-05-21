StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kimball International Stock Performance

KBAL opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $452.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. Kimball International has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 123.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 1,701.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 586.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Kimball International during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimball International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

