StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qualtrics International (BATS:XM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Qualtrics International Price Performance
XM opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86.
