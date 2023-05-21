StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RCON stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.13.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.