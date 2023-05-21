Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96,750 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.26% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $24,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 7.79%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $172,032.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,484.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

