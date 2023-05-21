Susan Daimler Sells 3,657 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Z opened at $45.39 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

