Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,241 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

