Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $434.70.
Synopsys Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ SNPS opened at $408.50 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $418.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $375.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.01. The company has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys
In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
