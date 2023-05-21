Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives GBX 206.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 204.60 ($2.56).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Synthomer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 225 ($2.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 213 ($2.67) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 140 ($1.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.32) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Synthomer Stock Down 0.5 %

Synthomer stock opened at GBX 109 ($1.37) on Tuesday. Synthomer has a twelve month low of GBX 83 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 336.23 ($4.21). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 120.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.09. The company has a market capitalization of £509.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2,180.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Synthomer

In other news, insider Holly Van Deursen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($27,558.56). 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

Further Reading

