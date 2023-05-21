Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCMD. BTIG Research increased their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 3.1 %

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $498.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $96,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,117.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tactile Systems Technology news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $33,273.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,863.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $96,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,773 shares in the company, valued at $607,117.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,927 shares of company stock valued at $319,642 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology



Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

