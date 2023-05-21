Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.1 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

NYSE TSM opened at $92.58 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $98.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

