Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $704,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,105,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,282,000 after buying an additional 311,250 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,899,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP stock opened at $70.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

