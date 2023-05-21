Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Target in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the retailer will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.22 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $152.28 on Friday. Target has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Target by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

