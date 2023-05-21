Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $19.66.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $71,406.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,438 shares in the company, valued at $449,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $71,406.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,438 shares in the company, valued at $449,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 4,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $72,892.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,360,580.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,430 shares of company stock worth $987,336. 33.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 17,635 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
