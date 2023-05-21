TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.10.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Trading Up 2.7 %

FTI opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $16.03.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,998 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,367,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,071,000 after buying an additional 70,388 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,822,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,839,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,060,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.