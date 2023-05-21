Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on TELNY. Barclays raised shares of Telenor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

TELNY opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Telenor ASA Increases Dividend

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 54.22% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3814 per share. This is a positive change from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.24%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

