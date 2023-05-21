Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Telephone and Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of -274.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn ($0.28) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -264.3%.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $18.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 395,166 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,003,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

Recommended Stories

