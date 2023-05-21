Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.63

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.63 and traded as low as $2.60. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile



Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

