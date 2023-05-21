Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56.

Tenaris has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tenaris to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

NYSE TS opened at $26.83 on Friday. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 41.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 149.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

