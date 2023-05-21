Teradyne, Inc. (TER) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Teradyne has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teradyne has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teradyne to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

TER stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.35. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,284,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,623,000 after buying an additional 73,521 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

