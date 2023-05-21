Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Tetra Tech has increased its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Tetra Tech has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $144.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.73. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $169.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $132,468,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $72,092,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,516,000 after purchasing an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 489.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 222,634 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at $19,880,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

