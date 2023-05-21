Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TXRH. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $113.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $116.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,905. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

