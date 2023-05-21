Tharisa plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.41 (LON:THS)

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.41 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tharisa Stock Performance

Shares of THS opened at GBX 87.40 ($1.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £262.02 million, a P/E ratio of 208.10 and a beta of 0.89. Tharisa has a 52 week low of GBX 82.02 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.88).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.63) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

