The Cato Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:CATO)

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Cato has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.8% per year over the last three years.

Cato Price Performance

Cato stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Cato has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cato

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.05 million during the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATO. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cato by 1,490.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 445,852 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cato by 1,639.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 259,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 244,414 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cato by 582.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 210,760 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Cato by 1,456.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 169,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cato during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,502,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cato in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cato

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment includes the retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

