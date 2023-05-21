The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Cheesecake Factory has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years. Cheesecake Factory has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $34.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $866.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Recommended Stories

