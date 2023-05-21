The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after buying an additional 283,323 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,868,000 after buying an additional 278,701 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $432,541,000 after buying an additional 269,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $255.13 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.17.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

