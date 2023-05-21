The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Aluminum Co. of China (OTCMKTS:ACHHY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China (OTCMKTS:ACHHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Aluminum Co. of China Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ACHHY opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, is a Chinese company listed in Hong Kong and in New York. A multinational aluminium company, its headquarters are in Beijing, China. It is the second-largest alumina producer and third-largest primary aluminum producer.

