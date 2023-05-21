The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Keppel DC REIT Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KPDCF opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Keppel DC REIT has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.
Keppel DC REIT Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keppel DC REIT (KPDCF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel DC REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel DC REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.