The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Insider Activity

Hershey Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total value of $132,600.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total transaction of $132,600.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,266 shares of company stock valued at $13,816,612. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $266.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

