The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Hershey by 185.9% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,115,000 after purchasing an additional 404,423 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Hershey by 136.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 344,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,723,000 after purchasing an additional 283,676 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey stock opened at $266.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.52.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $676,644.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,228,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $676,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,266 shares of company stock worth $13,816,612. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

