The Home Depot, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.21. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.01 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2024 earnings at $14.95 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.5 %

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HD. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $290.88 on Friday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $294.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 84.6% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $1,075,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 470.3% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $109,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

