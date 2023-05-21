The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $15.20 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $15.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.48. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.01 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $290.88 on Friday. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $294.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,075,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 470.3% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

