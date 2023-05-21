The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives $57.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

LSXMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMA opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

