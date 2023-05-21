The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given New GBX 860 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 780 ($9.77) to GBX 860 ($10.77) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut The Sage Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $793.71.

The Sage Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

