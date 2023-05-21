The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$96.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD opened at C$82.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$81.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.51. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$76.40 and a one year high of C$97.13. The company has a market cap of C$150.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.16 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.12 billion.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total value of C$3,367,426.32. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.