The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883,859 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average of $97.93. The firm has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.