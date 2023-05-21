Todd G. Schwartz Acquires 5,271 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz bought 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $11,069.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 472,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OppFi Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. OppFi Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). OppFi had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $120.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.92 million. Research analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the third quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OppFi by 479.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on OppFi from $2.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

About OppFi

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.